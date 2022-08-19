Roddy Ricch Responds To Lil Uzi Vert Roasting His Boots

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Did “The Box” hitmaker bring JT of the City Girls into the situation?

It looks like two Atlantic Records-signed rappers got into a back-and-forth exchange on social media. Lil Uzi Vert’s recent post caused Roddy Ricch to fire back at the Philadelphia native.

“Wtfffff 😂😂😂😂. Who is this? I only saw the boots. I hope this is just a normal person. BIG ASS BOOTS,” wrote Lil Uzi Vert on their Instagram Story in reaction to a photo of Ricch’s outfit.

Apparently, Roddy Ricch got wind of Lil Uzi Vert’s comments. “The Box” hitmaker took to his own Instagram Story to offer a response to the joke about his boots.

“[You just] mad these size 8s was [in] ya b#### get over it,” posted Roddy Ricch. He also reportedly shared a video of a man lipsyncing the lyrics, “Why you mad I f##### your b####?” The clip’s caption read, “You get it now? @liluzivert.”

Lil Uzi Vert is currently dating JT of the City Girls rap group. She recently expressed her love for the Eternal Atake album creator around the time of their 27th birthday. It is not clear if Roddy Ricch was referring to JT in his IG posts.

The image of Roddy Ricch’s boots came from a still shot of DJ Khaled’s forthcoming music video featuring the Compton-raised rapper. Atlanta’s 21 Savage and Chicago’s Lil Durk also appeared in the picture.

Roddy Ricch released his own Live Life Fast studio LP in 2021. The project debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Lil Uzi Vert dropped the Red & White EP in July of this year. 2020’s Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future is Uzi’s most recent full-length project.