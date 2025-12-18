Roger Federer No Match For Kanye West As Rapper Sets New Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West will return to México City after 17 years, smashing Plaza de Toros’ attendance record and set the stage for two massive shows.

Kanye West shattered a long-standing attendance record in México City with the announcement of his two-night return to Plaza de Toros “La México” in January 2026, marking his first performance in the city since 2008 and selling out the first show in under 12 hours.

YE’s comeback to CDMX after nearly two decades ignited overwhelming demand, with his January 30 show selling out instantly and surpassing the venue’s previous record, set by a Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal exhibition match.

Combined, the two exclusive Latin American dates are expected to draw more than 74,000 people to the historic bullring. The second night, set for January 31, still has limited tickets available.

Both performances will feature custom-built staging and visuals designed specifically for the venue, promising a production scale never before attempted at Plaza México.

Ye’s last appearance in México City happened on October 17, 2008, during his Glow in the Dark Tour at Palacio de los Deportes. His return comes on the heels of his massive July 2025 concert at Shanghai Stadium in China, where he performed for 70,000 attendees.

Andrés Charvel, CEO of 515 Entertainment, emphasized the magnitude of the moment.

“The response has been extraordinary. Breaking the venue’s historic record demonstrates the powerful connection audiences have with such an iconic figure, and the demand shows that fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Charvel said. “Together with the venue, our production team, and the artist’s team, we are working to execute something the world has never seen before.”

Charvel says the team’s collective experience and Kanye West’s hands-on vision make the project realistic and exceptional, while the goal is to prove México can support world-class productions.

He emphasized that it is the largest show ever staged at Plaza México and that the team is focused on showcasing the country globally and delivering a landmark experience for 74,000 attendees.

Plaza México, which has hosted major events for nearly 80 years, is preparing extensively for the back-to-back shows.

“Plaza México has been hosting world-class events for nearly 80 years, and these performances represent one of the most ambitious productions in the venue’s history. We have secured all necessary permits and licenses, and our team has worked closely with local and federal authorities to ensure a safe and exceptional experience for all attendees. The venue is fully prepared to deliver on the scale and vision required for these shows, and we look forward to welcoming 74,000 fans across both nights.”