Rolling Ray’s Cause Of Death Confirmed, Family Shares Update

The cause of Rolling Ray’s death has been confirmed, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the 28-year-old digital personality’s passing.

According to The Washington Post, relatives of Rolling Ray revealed he died from natural causes in Maryland on September 3.

Ray rose to internet fame in 2018 after appearing on MTV’s “Catfish: Trolls.” His sharp wit and unfiltered commentary quickly made him a viral figure, especially after a memorable appearance on “Divorce Court” with Judge Lynn Toler.

He also coined the viral catchphrase “purr,” which became a staple in online slang.

Diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy as a toddler, Rolling Ray began using a wheelchair around age 10. Despite his health struggles, he maintained a strong social media presence and remained active in entertainment.

By mid-2024, Ray revealed via social media that his health had declined significantly in May and June.

He was reportedly hospitalized with breathing issues and spent the summer recovering from pneumonia and a blood infection. In a post, he credited a breathing tube with saving his life.

Rolling Ray appeared on multiple Zeus Network shows, including “Bobby I Love You Purrr” and “The Conversation.”

Cardi B also paid tribute on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!!”

Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 4, 2025

Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death as natural, as reported by The Washington Post.