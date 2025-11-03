Security Guard Seeks Second Crack At Cardi B Over Alleged Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B faces renewed legal pressure as Emani Ellis files for a new trial after a jury dismissed her assault allegations from a 2018 incident.

Cardi B stood her ground in court and walked away victorious, but her legal fight with Emani Ellis is far from over, as the former security guard is now pushing for a new trial over a 2018 confrontation at a Beverly Hills medical office.

After a jury in Alhambra Superior Court swiftly cleared Cardi B in September of all assault and battery allegations, Ellis filed paperwork Friday seeking to overturn the verdict.

Her attorney told Judge Ian Fusselman that they will argue on December 5 that the jury’s decision lacked sufficient evidence and was legally flawed.

The lawsuit stems from a February 24, 2018, incident at a Wilshire Boulevard OB-GYN clinic. Ellis was working security and Cardi B was four months pregnant with her first child.

Ellis accused the Bronx rap star of attacking her without warning, claiming she was hit in the face and body, spat on, and verbally abused with racial slurs.

Ellis also alleged that Cardi B ordered another guard to restrain her during the altercation and said the ordeal left her with long-term psychological damage, including PTSD, anxiety and insomnia. She sued for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment.

But Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, denied ever laying a hand on Ellis. “It was a verbal altercation. She didn’t hit me. I didn’t hit her. There was no touch. So to me it wasn’t no incident,” she testified in August.

The rapper admitted to calling Ellis a “b****” but firmly denied spitting on her or using racial slurs. “Absolutely not,” she said when asked if she spat on Ellis.

Cardi B told the court that the dispute started when she noticed Ellis recording her as she entered the clinic. At the time, her pregnancy had not yet been made public. “Yo, why are you recording me?” she said she asked Ellis, who allegedly replied, “Cuz I can,” and continued following her.

“Now she’s like in front of me where I can’t even really maneuver,” Cardi B testified. “And I’m like, ‘Ain’t you supposed to be security? Like you grouped out. You recording me. Now you following me. Like back up.’ And she’s like, ‘I could do what I want.’”

She described the moment they ended up “chest to chest” and said the argument escalated until a receptionist intervened. That’s when, according to Cardi B, Ellis began loudly accusing her of physical assault.

The jury of 12 needed less than an hour to unanimously reject Ellis’ claims. After the verdict, Cardi B addressed reporters outside the courthouse, delivering a pointed message to anyone considering filing what she sees as baseless lawsuits.

“I swear to God, I will say it on my death bed, I did not touch that woman. I did not touch that girl,” she said. “I didn’t lay my hands on that girl.”

She added, “With that being said, this time around I’m going to be nice. But the next person that tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to counter-sue and I’m going to make you pay. Because this is not OK.”

Cardi B also made it clear she won’t be pressured into settlements.

“Don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me and I’m going to settle and just give you money, because it’s not going to happen,” she said. “I work hard for my money, for my kids, and for people I take care of.”

Despite her frustration, she urged her supporters not to target Ellis online, saying she wants to move on without fueling more hostility.

Cardi B is no stranger to courtroom wins. In 2022, she secured a $4 million defamation judgment against YouTuber Tasha K, including $1.3 million in legal fees.