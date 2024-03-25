Sexyy Red Reacts To Adin Ross Rapping N-Word On Stage With Chief Keef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Pound Town” hitmaker seemingly gives the Caucasian streamer a pass.

Sexyy Red appeared on Adin Ross’ Kick livestream over the weekend. At one point, a viewer asked the St. Louis native about Ross saying “n####” in the past.

Previously, Chicago rapper Chief Keef brought Adin Ross on stage during the streamer’s October 2023 birthday event. Keef performed his hit single “I Don’t Like” and Ross joined in to rap the n-word-filled chorus.

“If I’m cool with my friend, and we got that kinda bond, and we’re singing the song, I might let you say it,” Sexyy Red stated. Adin Ross then played the video of the Chief Keef set.

Instantly, Sexyy Red responded, “You look too excited to say it though. You look like you’re too excited, already.” After seeing the clip, she also added, “He couldn’t wait to say it though.”

Red has dealt with backlash for making polarizing statements. Last October, the “Pound Town” hitmaker publicly expressed her support for controversial former President Donald Trump.

Media personalities like Angela Rye and Jemele Hill chastised Sexyy Red for backing the right-wing politician. However, fellow recording artist DDG recently declared Red a top-five female rapper of all time.

Sexyy Red broke onto the national level in 2023 when “Pound Town” dropped. She followed that Tay Keith-produced track with “SkeeYee” and “Get It Sexyy.” Her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape came out in June 2023.