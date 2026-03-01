Siblings Demand $200 Million From Michael Jackson Estate Over Alleged Sexual Trafficking

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Four former childhood friends filed explosive sex trafficking claims against Michael Jackson’s estate, seeking $200 million in damages.

Michael Jackson faces new sexual abuse accusations from four former family friends who filed a sex trafficking lawsuit against his estate.

Edward Cascio, Dominic Cascio, Marie Porte and Aldo Cascio claim the late pop star abused them for over a decade, starting when they were children.

The Cascio siblings allege Jackson “drugged, raped, and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight,” according to TMZ.

Their lawsuit targets The Michael Jackson Company for sex trafficking children by force, fraud or coercion across multiple states and countries.

Court documents reveal Jackson allegedly pushed his way into their lives with gifts and celebrity access before isolating each child from their families.

The siblings claim abuse occurred during “interstate and international trips” to Switzerland, Florida, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Edward Cascio specifically alleges abuse happened at Elizabeth Taylor’s Switzerland house and Elton John’s United Kingdom home. The plaintiffs say Jackson normalized the abuse by showing them “pornography and pictures of unclothed children,” which he called “sweet.”

The documentary Leaving Neverland prompted the Cascios to initially seek compensation from Jackson’s estate. Each sibling received $690,000 per year for five years, but now considers that amount inadequate and wants $200 million total.

These allegations add to a decades-long pattern of accusations against Jackson that began in 1993 with Jordan Chandler’s claims.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck later filed similar lawsuits alleging childhood sexual abuse by the King of Pop.

The 2005 criminal trial involving Gavin Arvizo ended with Jackson’s acquittal on all charges. However, civil lawsuits from Robson and Safechuck were revived by California appeals courts after initial dismissals.

Jackson’s estate lawyer, Marty Singer, previously claimed the Cascios were attempting extortion when they sought to nullify their settlement last month.

The siblings are represented by Mark Geragos and Howard King in their current legal action. The estate faces a trial date in February 2027 for the Cascio lawsuit.