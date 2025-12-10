Smokey Robinson Says Accuser Raided His Storage Unit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Smokey Robinson accused a woman involved in his civil lawsuit of breaking into his storage unit and stealing valuable items.

In a court filing, attorneys for the 85-year-old music legend claimed that Jane Doe 4, one of four former housekeepers suing Smokey Robinson and his wife, Frances, for $50 million, used a key she allegedly kept after her employment ended to access the unit on November 22 without consent.

“Ms. Robinson was then shown security footage depicting three individuals at or inside the storage unit for approximately 40 minutes, including one whom she immediately recognized as Jane Doe 4, seen removing boxes and other property of the Robinsons into a vehicle,” the filing stated, according to Billboard.

Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, called the incident a “brazenly criminal act” and claimed the woman took “thousands of dollars’ worth of personal property.” The legal team is now seeking a restraining order against her.

The latest development adds fuel to an already explosive case. Back in May, four women filed a civil suit accusing Robinson and his wife of sexual battery, assault and false imprisonment over a span of 12 years.

Smokey Robinson has denied all allegations and responded with a $500 million counterclaim, accusing the women of slander, emotional abuse and financial exploitation of an elder.

Attorney John W. Harris, who represents the plaintiffs, pushed back on the new claims. He said Jane Doe 4 “never visited” the storage facility after her employment ended.

The legal saga has continued to grow. Last month, two more former workers, a valet and another housekeeper, joined the lawsuit, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to six.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has launched a criminal investigation into the allegations, though no charges have been filed to date.