Smokey Robinson’s Fifth Amendment Strategy Draws Fire From Furious Lawyers

The Motown legend’s representatives have become the focal point of a contentious battle over document production and witness cooperation in California courts.

According to TMZ, attorneys representing six accusers filed four separate motions to compel additional discovery on Tuesday, claiming months of delays and incomplete responses have stalled the case’s progress.

John Harris, representing four of the plaintiffs, told media outlets that Robinson and his wife, Frances, have provided deliberately evasive responses designed to obstruct the litigation process.

The core dispute centers on Robinson’s invocation of the Fifth Amendment, even for routine procedural questions unrelated to the core allegations. Harris argues this constitutional protection shouldn’t function as a blanket shield against answering discovery requests in civil proceedings.

Robinson’s legal team counters that the accusers are manufacturing delays to gain leverage and damage his career through negative publicity.

Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, responded with a statement asserting,

“As this case progresses, the evidence, the crucial element that will guide us, will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon, $50 million to be exact.”

Frost also criticized what he called the “bizarre theatrics” of the plaintiffs’ legal strategy, suggesting they’re orchestrating media attention to pressure Robinson into settlement.

The contrast in litigation participation is stark.

All six accusers have already completed depositions, with some sitting for questioning as many as four separate times.

Robinson filed a $500 million countersuit against the accusers and their attorneys, which Harris describes as an intimidation strategy designed to discourage the plaintiffs from pursuing their claims.

The original lawsuit began in May 2025 when four former housekeepers accused Robinson of sexual battery and misconduct.

Two additional accusers, including a male former employee, later joined the case. Smokey Robinson maintains his innocence and has characterized the allegations as part of an organized extortion scheme.