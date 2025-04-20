Snoop Dogg Turns Easter & 4/20 Into A Holiday With A Cartoon Bong Ride

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg celebrated the rare 4/20 Easter crossover with a weed-fueled meme, a bunny suit, and a trippy new animated music video.

Snoop Dogg marked an unusual cosmic overlap — Easter Sunday falling on April 20 — with a weed-themed twist only he could pull off.

The rap icon posted a meme of himself dressed head-to-toe in a pastel pink Easter Bunny costume, holding a basket of rainbow-colored eggs with a knowing grin, blending resurrection and reefer into one surreal image.

The rapper, entrepreneur, and longtime cannabis connoisseur used the rare holiday crossover to poke fun at his dual obsessions: holidays and herbs.

For the uninitiated, April 20 — better known as 4/20 — is internationally recognized as an unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana culture.

What began as a police radio code and underground meeting time for pot smokers has grown into a mainstream phenomenon centered around advocacy, legalization and of course, lighting up.

Easter, a moveable feast on the Christian calendar, just happened to align with 4/20 this year — an overlap that hasn’t occurred since 2014 and won’t happen again until 2091.

To mark the holy-high occasion, Snoop dropped an animated video for his remix of “Last Dance with Mary Jane,” featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty, from his most recent album Missionary.

The trippy, AI-generated visual follows a younger version of Snoop in the streets of Long Beach.

Ducking bullets and sidestepping gang life, animated Snoop eventually escapes it all — flying skyward on a giant, smoking bong, a surrealist nod to his lifelong connection with cannabis.

The “Last Dance with Mary Jane” video is now available on YouTube and streaming platforms.