Snoop Dogg Expands His Sports Broadcasting Empire With New NBA Gig

Snoop Dogg expands his sports analyst business with his first NBA broadcasting role on NBC Peacock, starting January 5.

Snoop Dogg is building his sports broadcasting empire with a new role as an NBA analyst, debuting on NBC’s Peacock platform on January 5.

The Hip-Hop legend will work alongside Terry Gannon and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller during the second half of the game on Peacock. The new gig represents another step in Snoop’s expanding sports analyst business.

NBC tapped him after his breakout performance at the Paris Olympics earned him two Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Special.

“This is a dream come true for me. I’m fired up to be joining Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon on the call for the Clippers-Warriors game on January 5th. I can’t wait to bring a fresh vibe to the analysis while celebrating the skills and strategy these teams bring every night.”” Snoop said about the NBA opportunity.

Snoop’s Olympics success launched his sports broadcasting career into overdrive. He carried the Olympic torch before the Opening Ceremony and became NBC’s most popular correspondent.

His natural charisma and sports knowledge made him a fan favorite across multiple Olympic events.

NBC already locked him up for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, where he’ll serve as Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach. The network announced his return in September, building on his “Ambassador of Happiness” role that captivated global audiences.

His broadcasting resume includes work at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

He conducted interviews with athletes, such as women’s basketball player A’ja Wilson and provided commentary across various Olympic sports, including rugby sevens. The rapper’s sports business ventures extend far beyond broadcasting.

He purchased a minority stake in the Welsh soccer club Swansea City in July 2025, joining other American celebrities such as LeBron James and Will Ferrell in English football ownership.

Snoop’s investment portfolio includes his long-running Snoop Youth Football League for inner-city youth, which he founded to give back to his community.

The league has operated for over two decades, developing young talent and providing opportunities for underprivileged kids. His sports business expansion comes as NBC experiences its highest NBA viewership in 15 years.

The network’s return to NBA coverage has attracted 87 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video and NBA TV – an 89% increase from last season.

The January 5 broadcast will test whether Snoop’s Olympic magic translates to professional basketball. The game features Stephen Curry and the Warriors against a struggling Clippers team with just seven wins this season.