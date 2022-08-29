Snoop Dogg Lights Up Mega Joint With Eminem Performing Onstage At MTV VMAs 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and Eminem put on a unique show at the 2022 VMA Awards, bringing the crowd into the metaverse alongside them.

The metaverse arrived at the 2022 MTV VMAs courtesy of an iconic performance from Snoop Dogg and Eminem.

Snoop Dogg puffed on a mega joint while he and Eminem performed their collaborative single on the VMA stage on Sunday night (Aug. 28), from inside the world of the Otherside metaverse.

The iconic pair brought their NFT avatars to life to perform their recent single “From the D 2 the LBC,” organized in partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club creators Yuga Labs. The characters feature in Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s Board Ape Yacht Club NFTs release. Check the two Hip-Hop heavy hitters rocking the VMAs crowd below.

Eminem shared a snap of him and Snoop Dogg before the performance, advising fans the pair were “ready for tonight.”

The song earned them a nomination for Best Hip Hop VMA but had hefty competition from the other artists in the running. Kendrick Lamar – “N95,” Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U,” Pusha T – “Diet Coke,” and Latto – “Big Energy,” were all in contention for the award. However, 2022 VMA Vanguard Award recipient Nicki Minaj won for “Do We Have A Problem?” featuring Lil Baby.

Fans of the two Hip-Hop legends have waited a long time to see a joint offering from the pair. The last time Eminem and Snoop Dogg linked on a track was in 2000, when they released the Marshall Mathers LP single “B#### Please II.”

“From the D 2 the LBC” was released in June and appeared on Slim Shady’s greatest hits compilation Curtain Call 2, which dropped in August.

Following the performance, the Doggfather took to Instagram to share a photo from the show. Snoop Dogg tagged Eminem in the post, noting simply, “thank. U.”

Eminem feat. Snoop Dogg Performs “From the D 2 the LBC” | 2022 VMAs