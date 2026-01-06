Snoop Dogg’s First NBA Call Features Wild Steve Kerr Meltdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg made his NBA broadcasting debut calling Warriors vs Clippers when Steve Kerr got ejected over a controversial goaltending call.

‌Snoop Dogg made his NBA broadcasting debut on January 5, 2026, during the Golden State Warriors versus Los Angeles Clippers game at Intuit Dome, and he witnessed one of the wildest coaching ejections of the season.

The legendary rapper joined Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon in the broadcast booth for the second half of the game on Peacock and NBCSN. The Long Beach native prepared extensively for his first NBA analyst role by watching game film, attending team shootarounds, and participating in production meetings with the NBC Sports crew.

Snoop Dogg said, “This is a dream come true for me” about joining the NBA broadcast team as part of his expanded deal with NBCUniversal. The game took a dramatic turn in the fourth quarter when Warriors head coach Steve Kerr erupted over a missed goaltending call that officials later admitted should have been flagged.

Kerr’s heated exchange with the referees led to his ejection from the game, with the Warriors trailing by one point. Snoop Dogg provided animated commentary as Kerr was physically restrained while arguing the controversial no-call that changed the game’s momentum.

Stephen Curry fouled out with forty-three seconds remaining after the sequence of controversial calls that sent Kerr into his tirade. The Warriors ultimately lost to the Clippers, 103-102, in what became a memorable debut for their newest broadcaster.

Snoop’s broadcasting debut comes as part of his return to NBCUniversal for coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, where he will once again work alongside host Mike Tirico.

The rapper’s Olympic commentary during the 2024 Paris Games earned widespread praise from viewers and critics alike.