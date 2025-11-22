Stefon Diggs Accused Of Pleasuring Himself & Drugging Influencer With “Candy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs was accused of sexual misconduct and assault in a countersuit filed by influencer Christopher Blake Griffith.

Stefon Diggs is facing disturbing allegations involving sexual misconduct and assault after social media figure Christopher Blake Griffith filed a countersuit in Washington, D.C.

Blake claims the NFL star exposed himself and masturbated during a night out that spiraled into what he describes as a traumatic encounter.

Griffith’s legal filing, submitted Friday, directly challenges Diggs’ October defamation lawsuit and details a series of events that allegedly occurred on May 22, 2023.

The influencer claims Diggs repeatedly offered him “candy” while they visited multiple clubs, which he believes may have been laced with an unknown substance that left him disoriented and impaired.

The most serious accusations stem from what Griffith says happened after they left a D.C. lounge and rode in Diggs’ Porsche to his Maryland home.

According to the countersuit, Diggs “exposed his penis to Mr. Griffith” and began masturbating. Griffith says he told the athlete to “put his penis away” before getting out of the car.

The filing alleges Diggs then followed Griffith, tried to kiss him, put his tongue in his ear and whispered an invitation to his bedroom. Griffith says he locked himself in a bathroom for 45 minutes, only to be confronted when he came out.

He claims two women and Diggs’ brother Darez Diggs threatened him, accused him of stealing, stripped him and physically assaulted him.

One week later, Griffith alleges he was attacked outside his Los Angeles apartment, again naming Darez as one of the people involved.

This legal battle comes as Diggs’ personal life has also been making headlines.

The 31-year-old wide receiver recently welcomed a child with rapper Cardi B on November 4 and paternity tests confirmed he is the father of Instagram model Aileen Lopera’s daughter, born earlier in 2025.

Griffith is seeking unspecified damages in the countersuit, which paints a drastically different picture from the narrative in Diggs’ original defamation complaint.

Stefon Diggs filed his defamation lawsuit on October 1, claiming influencer Christopher Blake Griffith invented the story that the NFL star drugged and sexually assaulted him and then plotted violence to keep him quiet.

Diggs says the posts harmed his reputation and income and now Griffith has hit back with his own counterclaims as the legal drama unfolds.



