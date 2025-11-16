Stefon Diggs Sues Influencer Over “Fabricated” Sexual Assault Story

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The NFL star filed a defamation lawsuit against influencer Christopher Blake Griffith over false sexual assault and murder conspiracy accusations shared online.

Stefon Diggs filed a defamation lawsuit in Maryland federal court against social media figure Christopher Blake Griffith after the influencer accused him of sexual assault and plotting a murder to cover it up.

The New England Patriots wide receiver took legal action on October 1, alleging Griffith fabricated a disturbing story about a night in May 2023 at Diggs’ Rockville home. According to court records obtained by TMZ Sports, Diggs says Griffith’s claims were not only false but crafted to gain attention online.

The lawsuit centers on a night Diggs hosted several influencers at his Maryland residence after a charity basketball game in Washington, D.C. The group went to a local nightclub before returning to Diggs’ home. The NFL star says he went to bed while his assistant asked Griffith to leave.

More than two years later, Griffith allegedly posted a series of accusations on social media during summer 2025. He claimed Diggs “drugged and sexually assaulted” him, then arranged a violent assault days later to “suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from becoming exposed.”

Diggs’ legal team says the accusations were “completely false” and intended to go viral. Griffith reportedly tagged the NFL, the Patriots and Uggs—one of Diggs’ sponsors—in his posts.

The lawsuit accuses Griffith of intentional defamation and seeks unspecified damages and attorney fees. Diggs, 31, has played for the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills and is now with New England. His attorneys say the false claims threaten both his career and endorsement deals.

Griffith’s lawyer, Jake Lebowitz, responded publicly, saying, “Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks.”

The legal complaint was filed on October 1 in Maryland federal court.