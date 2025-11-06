Stefon Diggs Confirmed As Baby’s Father While Expecting Child With Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs was confirmed as the father of Aileen Lopera’s child while navigating custody terms and a new relationship with rapper Cardi B.

Stefon Diggs might be expecting a boy with Cardi B, but he has confirmed his paternity of Instagram model Aileen Lopera’s newborn daughter as a legal battle over custody and expenses continues to unfold in court.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver was officially named the father after a DNA test, according to Lopera’s attorney, who told Page Six, “The paternity has been confirmed. Mr Diggs is the father of the child.”

The lawyer added, “Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child.”

Lopera, a Fashion Nova ambassador, filed the paternity suit in December 2024, months before giving birth to her daughter in April. The case remains active, with her legal team confirming the court proceedings will “move forward if the parties are not able to resolve it themselves.”

At the time of filing, Lopera requested full legal and physical custody, asking that Diggs be granted visitation only. She also sought financial coverage for medical costs tied to the pregnancy and delivery, along with reimbursement for her legal fees.

Diggs responded in July by requesting a paternity test, stating he was “not certain” of the child’s parentage. Once the results confirmed he was the father, he filed for joint legal and physical custody and proposed splitting medical and legal expenses.

As the legal process plays out, Diggs has reportedly entered a new chapter with Cardi B, who is currently pregnant with their first child together, a boy.