Stephen A. Smith had some words for Barack and Michelle Obama after she compared his ESPN segments to the chaos of reality television and accused the Obamas of “emotional blackmail” over past political disagreements.

The former First Lady stirred the pot on her “IMO” podcast by likening Smith’s on-air debates to the high-stakes drama of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Obama said. “I mean, you know, it’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other and they don’t get along, you know? I mean, Stephen A Smith, he’s just like every other talk show host.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Michelle Obama says that watching ESPN for an hour is like watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta.



“It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other and they don’t get along.”



“Stephen A. Smith would be a great Real Housewife.”



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8YaSGNmMMu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 1, 2025

Smith, never one to shy away from a rebuttal, took issue with the comparison and addressed it directly. He argued that sports talk shows are rooted in real-time competition and analysis, not manufactured tension.

“No, reality TV is not like that,” he said. “You’re so wrong about that, about that assertion, but that’s neither here nor there.”

But Smith’s response didn’t stop at the podcast jab. He also revisited a past disagreement with Barack Obama during Michelle’s campaign push for Kamala Harris.

At the time, she suggested that voting for Donald Trump was a vote against women, a statement Smith found deeply problematic. He said the comment ignored the complexity of voter decision-making and reduced it to a single issue.

“You will never hear me utter a negative word about you, but I respectfully disagreed and still remain pretty salty about what you said about us,” Smith said, acknowledging his lingering frustration.

However, he added that Obama “sort of blackmail[ed] us emotionally into trying to compel us to vote one way or another.”