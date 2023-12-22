Watch Stephen Colbert’s Hilarious Response To Nicki Minaj In Freestyle Battle Rap Segment 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The Late Show” audience was howling with laughter after Stephen Colbert fired back at Nicki Minaj during a battle rap segment.

Nicki Minaj is on a whirlwind press tour to promote her Pink Friday 2 album, and with so many interviews, the NYC icon is pulling out all the stops to entertain audiences.

On Wednesday (December 20 Nicki Minaj stopped by The Late Show for a sit-down with Stephen Colbert. While discussing the album, Colbert asked Minaj to drop a freestyle, who challenged him to spit some bars of his own.

Drumming on the desk, Minaj flipped lyrics from Pink Friday 2 cut “FTCU,” rapping, “High heels on for Stevie/If I marry Stevie, he ain’t ever gon’ leave me,” before challenging Colbert to respond.

“High heels or not, Nicki/You better hope you never meet my wife Evie!” the host fired back at a stunned Nicki Minaj.

“Did you realize we just battle rapped each other?” the “Barbie World” hitmaker asked before shouting out Mrs. Colbert.

NICKI MINAJ and STEPHEN COLBERT doing a mini rap battle on The Late Show in new video. [HD] ✨ pic.twitter.com/EerYZxHmOf — FLAMIN’ POP! (@FlaminPop) December 21, 2023

While The Barbz have had a while to process the record-breaking Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj is still adding to the project. She recently released two new bonus songs, “Beep Beep,” her first collab with fellow NYC icon 50 Cent, and “Love Me Enough,” with R&B songstresses Monica and Keisha Cole.

However, she also teased a possible Rihanna PF2 feature. “The full gag city deluxe ain’t coming out until Queen Rih send her vocals. POW” Minaj wrote alongside a video of Rihanna dancing to “FTCU.”