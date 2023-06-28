Sukihana Reacts To Backlash Over Her Jeffrey Dahmer Rap Lyric

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Did the ‘LHHM’ star go too far with her bar?

Deceased serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer once again became a pop culture figure following the premiere of Netflix’s 10-part biographical series in 2022. Miami-based rapper Sukihana recently referenced Dahmer on a remix of “S### Me Out” by NLE Choppa.

“Jeffrey Dahmer ain’t got s### on me, the way I eat a black n#### out,” rapped Sukihana on the sexually-explicit collaboration. She also used those lyrics as a caption for a Twitter photo she took with NLE Choppa at the 2023 BET Awards.

After facing backlash for her tweet, Sukihana returned to Twitter. She added, “So they make a whole movie about Jeffery Dahmer but I can’t make a verse about him? I am a rapper. Y’all pick and choose too much. I said what I said and I’m performing it, move on.”

The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan-produced Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story generated a lot of controversy upon its release. Family members of Dahmer’s victims accused the creators and Netflix of profiting off their traumatic experiences.

Jeffrey Dahmer murdered seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Nine of the people killed by Dahmer were Black. According to authorities, the Milwaukee-born psychopath drugged, strangled, and dismembered many of his victims. He also reportedly sodomized and ate their corpses.

NLE Choppa dropped “S### Me Out Remix” featuring Sukihana in April. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member also appeared as a cameo in another version of “S### Me Out” with Sexy Red. Those visuals sparked negative reactions because of a scene where Choppa holds Sukihana and Sexy Red by their hair like dogs on leashes.

Sukihana was also part of another media firestorm earlier this month. Footage of R&B singer YK Osiris forcibly kissing Suki at a public event spread across the internet. Osiris eventually apologized for his actions, and Sukihana accepted his apology.

