Swishahouse Founder Michael “5000” Watts Hospitalized With Serious Health Issues

Michael “5000” Watts, the Houston Hip-Hop legend who helped shape the South’s sound, is fighting for his health in a hospital bed. The Swishahouse Records founder has been dealing with serious medical issues for the past week.

His family dropped the news, asking fans and the Hip-Hop community to keep him in their prayers.

“For the past week, Michael 5000 Watts has experienced some tremendous health issues that have caused him to be hospitalized,” the family said in their statement. “We are asking the community, fans, and those impacted by his decades-long career to keep him in their prayers as he continues to receive medical care.”

Watts built his name in Houston’s Homestead neighborhood back in the late 1980s. He started spinning fast-paced mixtapes before completely switching up his style. The DJ learned the slower chopped and screwed technique that DJ Screw created, then made it his own.

That move changed everything for Houston Hip-Hop. Watts took the chopped and screwed sound and ran with it, creating a whole new wave of music that put the city on the map. In 1997, Watts and OG Ron C launched Swishahouse Records.

The label became a powerhouse in Southern Hip-Hop, signing artists who would become household names nationwide.

Paul Wall, Mike Jones, and Slim Thug all got their big breaks through Swishahouse. Chamillionaire also came up through the label before going on to win a Grammy. The label’s biggest moment came with “Still Tippin’,” the 2004 anthem featuring Mike Jones, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug.

That track became a nationwide hit and showed the world what Houston Hip-Hop could do.

Watts didn’t just sign artists. He mentored them, produced their music, and helped them understand the business side of Hip-Hop. His ear for talent was unmatched in the Houston scene.

The DJ also kept DJ Screw’s legacy alive after the chopped and screwed pioneer died in 2000. Watts continued pushing the sound forward, making sure new generations of fans could discover the style that made Houston famous.

Swishahouse became more than just a record label under Watts’ leadership. It became a cultural movement that represented Houston’s unique approach to Hip-Hop.

Hospital officials have not released any details about Watts’ specific condition or treatment timeline.