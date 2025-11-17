T.I. Jumps Back Into Podcasting With “ExpediTIously” Podcast Relaunch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

T.I. is bringing back his “expediTIously” podcast with a new episode slated for next week, signaling a return to deep-dive conversations.

T.I. revealed he is reigniting his podcast platform with a fresh episode of expediTIously, marking his return after a noticeable absence from hosting one of the more popular platforms.

The Atlanta businessman posted a clip on IG announcing his renewed focus on cultural commentary and thought-provoking dialogue.

“expediTIously will be back in full swing and it’s due to all of the overwhelming requests and everybody calling, DMing me, stopping me in the streets, saying how much they want it. But more importantly, because I want some s### that I can watch and be entertained,” T.I. said.

T.I. teased the relaunch of the show by announcing an interview coming on Tuesday (November 18) with a “true commensurate legend of his craft.”

That tone sets the stage for a deeper look into the systemic issues that shaped the 1980s drug epidemic, as told by one of its most infamous figures.

T.I. had previously taken a break from the show but kept fans somewhat satisfied with a steady stream of archived content, recently posting classic interviews with Freeway Rick Ross about the crack era and Master P on entrepreneurship.

The expediTIously brand remains active across platforms such as YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and PodcastOne. On YouTube alone, the channel has garnered over 608,000 subscribers, posting both full-length episodes and shorter highlight reels.

Beyond audio, the podcast maintains a visible presence on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, along with merchandise that expands the brand’s reach.

The show reflects T.I.’s shift from rapper and actor to a media personality, embracing long-form conversations as a way to engage with complex issues.

With the November 11 episode now live, T.I. appears ready to keep the momentum going as he re-establishes expediTIously as a space for unfiltered discussions and cultural insight.