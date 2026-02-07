T.I.’s Shannon Sharpe Interview Triggers 50 Cent, But It Backfires

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent responded to T.I.’s latest Verzuz challenge by posting the Atlanta rapper’s old Crime Stoppers commercial on social media.

50 Cent fired back at T.I. after the Atlanta rapper called him out for a Verzuz battle during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap show.

The G-Unit boss posted T.I.’s infamous Crime Stoppers commercial on social media. He wrote, “I know Atlanta pick and choose who they support but y’all got to do better. Lol. Keep my name out your mouth.”

50 Cent followed that with a video of T.I. testifying about the shooting death of his good friend Philant Johnson, who was shot to death in May 2006, along a Southbound stretch of I-75 in Cincinnati. The shooting was a continuation of an earlier argument between members of T.I.’s entourage at Club Ritz and several men.

The shooter was eventually caught and sentenced to 66-years in prison. Most of the reactions to Fif’s video of T.I. were negative.

“This s### lame I’m not Even From The South But This looks like a deflection 50 my Guy But Just do The Versus if u got time to Do all This B####### U Got Time to Rehearse,” one user said. Another added: “Doing everything but accepting that challenge. SMH.”

T.I. appeared on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson earlier this week. The King of the South said he wanted to face 50 Cent in a Verzuz battle.

“I called my man out. I said who I wanted. You want Weezy? No. I said I wanted 50,” T.I. said during the interview. “He don’t want no smoke though. He ducking smoke.”

The Atlanta rapper continued his challenge. “So now here we are trying to think about other people who would do it,” he said.

50 Cent has used T.I.’s old Crime Stoppers commercial as ammunition multiple times over the years. The video shows T.I. encouraging people to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers with tips about crimes.

This marks another chapter in the ongoing back-and-forth between the two Hip-Hop veterans. T.I. has repeatedly challenged 50 Cent to a Verzuz battle, but the Queens native has avoided accepting the challenge.

The Crime Stoppers commercial has been a source of controversy for T.I. throughout his career. Critics have questioned his street credibility, while supporters argue it was just a public service announcement.

50 Cent’s response suggests he has no interest in engaging T.I. in a musical battle. Instead, he chose to deflect with the old video that has become his go-to response whenever T.I. calls him out.

The two rappers have traded shots on social media before. T.I. has maintained that he would dominate 50 Cent in a Verzuz battle. He’s pointed to his extensive catalog of hits spanning multiple decades as evidence he would win.

The Verzuz platform has hosted battles between major Hip-Hop artists like Fat Joe and Ja Rule, Jeezy and Gucci Mane, and The LOX and Dipset.

Fans have long wanted to see T.I. and 50 Cent face off. T.I.’s latest comments on Nightcap show he hasn’t given up on making the battle happen.