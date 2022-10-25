Tamika Mallory Claims Kanye West Is Upset Because He Lost Kim Kardashian

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Has Kanye “Ye” West’s recent scorched-earth media run been a reaction to losing his wife? Social justice advocate Tamika Mallory suggests the Donda album creator is acting out over Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West continues to lose business and personal relationships because of his extremely controversial comments. However, he has gained the support of white supremacists, white nationalists, and Neo-Nazis.

The 45-year-old billionaire falsely implied unarmed African-American George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and not from a police officer’s excessive force. Ye also threatened to go “death con 3” on the Jewish community.

Tamika Mallory made an appearance on Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand. The Fox Soul show included Mallory sharing her thoughts on the controversy surrounding Kanye West at the moment.

“I think that Kanye is upset because he lost his woman. He’s trying to weaponize other communities to help him fight his personal battle,” Tamika Mallory told celebrity blogger Jasmine Brand.

Mallory continued, “In one of the clips from the recent interview he did on Drink Champs he said, ‘If y’all don’t want me to wear White Lives Matter t-shirt, then the culture should get behind me, when they take my child, the culture should get behind me.’”

The 2017 Women’s March co-chair added, “So now you’re saying that we should be involved in your custody issues, your family business. How many Black men has Kanye helped that can’t see their children? What is he involved in?”

After getting married in 2014, Kanye West and reality television star Kim Kardashian publicly separated in 2021. Kardashian began dating comedian Pete Davidson in November 2021 before breaking up in August of this year.

West went on a months-long social media campaign against Pete Davison, who he disparagingly called Skete. According to Brilliant Idiots podcast host Charlamagne Tha God, the tension between Pete Davidson and Kante West also stemmed from Ye expressing his jealousy that Davidson has a “10-inch penis.”