TDE’s SiR Suggests Drake Is Banning Label’s Artists From Toronto

Top Dawg Entertainment artists ScHoolboy Q and SiR’s Toronto shows were canceled after Kendrick Lamar’s battle with Drake.

Top Dawg Entertainment artist SiR announced his Toronto concert’s cancellation, fueling rumors of Drake banning TDE artists from the city. The singer was scheduled to perform in Toronto on Tuesday night (July 30).

“So sorry to my Toronto fans,” SiR wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “The show has been cancelled. We’re working on rescheduling for a later date.”

SiR’s show was canceled two weeks after ScHoolboy Q’s Toronto concert suffered the same fate. ScHoolboy Q joked about the situation on social media.

“HAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAA TAKE YO ASS HOME BOY,” he wrote to SiR. “SING ON THE BUS ITS OVA WIT.”

SiR responded, “They DON’T like us.”

The TDE singer blamed the music venue for the show’s cancellation. He was booked to perform at History, a Live Nation-owned venue created in collaboration with Drake.

“For those wondering, we sold that show out,” SiR wrote. “It was cancelled by the venue. Not sure why. My apologies again to those that came just to see me.”

ScHoolboy Q was also supposed to perform at History. Drake’s ties to the venue raised questions about his possible role in both cancellations.

Toronto bookings became a problem for TDE due to Drake’s beef with the label’s former artist Kendrick Lamar. Drake and K. Dot traded diss tracks in a contentious battle, which kicked off in March. Kendrick was widely viewed as the winner, thanks in large part to the hit single “Not Like Us.”

Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” emphasized sexual misconduct and pedophilia accusations against Drake. The catchy song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

DJ Scheme, who has longstanding issues with Drake, played “Not Like Us” at History in Toronto on Tuesday (July 29). DJ Scheme’s actions amused ScHoolboy Q.

“HAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHH,” ScHoolboy Q wrote in reaction to footage from the show.

DJ Scheme replied, “Got u always OG.”

Watch the Toronto crowd enjoying “Not Like Us” below.