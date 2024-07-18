Drake’s Seemingly Responds To ScHoolboy Q Claiming TDE Banned From Performing In Canada 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake shared a cryptic post just hours after ScHoolboy Q announced his Toronto concert was canceled over the OVO vs. TDE beef.

Drake is showing love to Tony Yayo with a post on his Instagram Stories that appears to be much more than just a tribute.

Late on Wednesday evening (July 17), Drake took to his Instagram Stories with a selfie. In the image, Drizzy dons a “Free Yayo” shirt. His tribute to the G-Unit rapper comes at a strange time, as Tony Yayo was freed after spending time behind bars between 2002 and 2004.

Tony Yayo Says Drake Critics Not Welcome In Canada

However, Tony Yayo has recently weighed in on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle with some interesting takes.

During an interview with VladTV last month, Yayo said some artists remained neutral throughout the beef because Drake critics won’t be welcome in Canada.

“You can’t really give your opinion because n##### still wanna go to Canada,” he explained. “You don’t wanna say something about Drake and now you can’t go to Canada.”

Tony Yayo talks about Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef



“You can't really give your opinion because n*ggas still wanna go to Canada, you don't wanna say something about Drake and now you can't go to Canada. You got wild n*ggas in Canada like Pressa, Bun, and Top5” pic.twitter.com/RgvSN3Mwv7 — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) June 26, 2024

Tony Yayo’s comments might seem prophetic to ScHoolboy Q. Just hours before Drake showed love to Yayo, Q announced his Toronto show was canceled and said that Canadian cops don’t want TDE artists to perform there.

“THey just canceled my sHow in TORONTO,” ScHoolboy Q tweeted. “CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING.”

THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO 😂… CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING.. — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 18, 2024

He went on to say there’s no bad blood between his and Drake’s camp, but added, “If we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry.”

The timing of Drake’s post could signal his agreement with Tony Yayo that his critics might want to steer clear of his native country. However, Yayo also recently shared his belief that the battle with K. Dot is not over. “I think the battle is not over,” he said. “All he got to do is come back with a No. 1 record.”

Drake had multiple G-Unit references during the K. Dot battle. He donned the G-Unit spinner in the “Family Matters” video, and DJ Whoo Kid featured on Push Ups.