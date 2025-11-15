Teddy Riley Relaunches Guy With New Lineup; Backlash Is Swift

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teddy Riley has reintroduced his iconic R&B group Guy with a brand-new lineup and a fresh name, Guy 2.0, leaving original members Aaron Hall and Damion Hall out of the mix as he prepares for a national tour.

The Grammy-winning producer and pioneer of the new jack swing sound announced the revamped group on Instagram, revealing that the latest version of Guy will feature Fred “Jai” Robinson of Profyle, J Stylz from BS2 and solo artist Ray Lavender.

Teddy Riley himself will remain at the helm.

“Greetings IG! We are Guy 2.0!! Follow us on our mission!!” the group posted in a message to their followers.

The new formation will perform under the Teddy Riley Xperience brand, bringing back classics from the Guy catalog while introducing the updated group to a new generation of R&B and Hip-Hop listeners.

The move mirrors Riley’s earlier revival of Blackstreet as BS2 in the 2010s, which also featured J Stylz and included performances of hits like “No Diggity” and “Don’t Leave Me.”

However, this move did not go over well on social media.

“It’s only one GUY & BLACK STREET respectfully call it something else no thank you,” Raheem DeVaughn said, while another person added: “No Aaron Hall, no Guy.”

Initially formed in 1987, Guy was a defining act of the New Jack Swing era. The group’s fusion of Hip-Hop beats with R&B vocals helped shape a genre that influenced artists across decades.

Their debut album went platinum and included staples such as “Groove Me,” “Teddy’s Jam,” and “Let’s Chill.” Their final studio album, Guy III, dropped in 2000.

Beyond his work with Guy and Blackstreet, he has produced for legends like Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Keith Sweat, Boyz II Men, Lady Gaga’s, New Edition, Bell Biv DeVoe, Jodeci, and Cardi B.

The new Guy 2.0 lineup is expected to hit the road later this year as part of the Teddy Riley Xperience tour.