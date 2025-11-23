Teyana Taylor Came Back To Music, But She’s About To Take Her Acting Career To New Levels

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor stepped away from music for five years and returned with a new album, a directorial debut and major acting roles on the horizon.

The singer and actress stepped away from the music industry in 2020 after feeling unsupported by her label during the rollout of her third project, The Album. That decision, she says, was rooted in faith and fear—but it ultimately led to a new chapter she’s now embracing.

“I have a lot of gratitude for how I am able to see all of my prayers answered, all of the tears wiped. It was tough because I said I retired, and I didn’t know what was next. I was afraid, but I wasn’t afraid to take the leap,” Taylor told ELLE for its Women in Hollywood issue. “I’ve always had a strong relationship with God and felt him saying, ‘Okay, do you trust me? I know you’ve been trusting, but do you really, really trust me? You ready to let me take that teddy bear from you so I can give you something bigger and better?’”

Since stepping back from music, Taylor has landed roles in A Thousand and One, Coming 2 America and One Battle After Another, as well as the upcoming series All’s Fair. She’s also preparing to make her feature directorial debut with Get Lite.

“I told y’all that one day I’m going to be a big director, and (the fact that) that is coming to fruition shows his power,” she said.

Taylor returned to music in August with her fourth studio album, Escape Room, which she described as her “most vulnerable work” to date. But despite the comeback, she’s not slowing down on the acting front.

She’s set to appear in The Rip alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and she’ll also star in 72 Hours with Kevin Hart.

Taylor’s resurgence across film, music and now directing shows no signs of slowing, with Get Lite marking a major milestone in her creative evolution.