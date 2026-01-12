Teyana Taylor’s Jaw Dropping Bedazzled Booty Was A “Party In The Back” At Golden Globes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor’s bedazzled thong stole the Golden Globes spotlight as she won Best Supporting Actress for “One Battle After Another.”

Teyana Taylor just served the most talked-about look of the 2026 Golden Globes when she stepped onto that red carpet.

The 35-year-old actress turned heads at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night, wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture halter gown that told two completely different stories from front to back.

From the front, Taylor looked like pure elegance in a black floor-length dress featuring a dramatic neck scarf and an artfully draped bodice that showcased her intricate sternum tattoos. But when she turned around, the real show began with a lower-back cutout that revealed a crystal-encrusted thong that had everyone’s jaws on the floor.

“The crack is covered in diamonds, you know,” Taylor told E! reporters on the red carpet with a knowing smile. “It’s expensive.”

The bedazzled bow detail, perfectly accentuating her curves, became an instant social media sensation, with fans losing their minds over the daring fashion choice.

Taylor completed the show-stopping look with Tiffany & Co. archival diamond and palladium earrings from the late 1940s, plus matching iced-out bracelets and rings that caught every camera flash.

The multi-talented star revealed that her daughters, Rue Rose, 5, and Iman “Junie” Tayla, 10, gave their stamp of approval for the boundary-pushing ensemble.

This wasn’t Taylor’s first time showing off her assets at a major awards show, as she previously made headlines at the 2021 Met Gala wearing a silver Prabal Gurung toga dress that displayed her colorful derrière tattoos.

But Sunday night’s look carried extra significance as Teyana Taylor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her breakout role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged thriller One Battle After Another.

The nomination marked Taylor’s first Golden Globe recognition, competing against heavy hitters including Ariana Grande, Emily Blunt, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Amy Madigan.

In the film, Taylor plays a revolutionary who struggles with postpartum depression after having a child with fellow vigilante Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, ultimately making the difficult decision to leave her family.

TEYANA TAYLOR IS OFFICIALLY A GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER OH GET UP😭😭🥹 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WiDTO5L9PT — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) January 12, 2026

“It resulted in her feeling like, ‘Okay, I need to be selfish and show up for myself, even at the expense of leaving my own child,'” Teyana Taylor explained about her character’s journey in a recent interview.

The role showcased Taylor’s dramatic acting range in Anderson’s nine-time nominated film, proving she’s much more than just a pretty face with killer curves.

When her name was called as the winner, Taylor took the stage and immediately acknowledged her show-stopping look, turning around to display her “party in the back” to the audience.