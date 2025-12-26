Tiffany Haddish Brings Holiday Joy To Stockton After Tragic Mass Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish returned as Mrs. Claus for Stockton’s Toys for Joy event, bringing holiday cheer after a mass shooting.

Tiffany Haddish returned to Stockton last week as Mrs. Claus for the city’s third annual Toys for Joy celebration.

The comedian and actress helped bring smiles to dozens of children at Aspire Stockton Secondary Academy during a free community event organized by Vice Mayor and Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee.

The holiday gathering took on special meaning this year. Three weeks ago, a mass shooting at a child’s birthday party killed four people, including three children, and injured 13 others.

“This was something that I created in order to really give back to Stockton’s youth and their families,” Lee said about the annual event. “We had 3,000 the first year, 4,000 the second year. And this year I’m hoping for 5,000.”

Children received free gifts while families enjoyed treats and crafts during the four-hour celebration. Tiffany Haddish dressed as Mrs. Claus and spent time with kids, bringing holiday cheer to a community still processing recent trauma.

Lee designed this year’s Toys for Joy event specifically to promote “healing, happiness and unity” following the mass shooting. The tragedy shook the Stockton community and prompted local leaders to focus on healing.

The December 1 shooting occurred at a birthday party where Stockton rappers MBNel, NanoMB and Fly Boy Doughy were present.

The incident prompted the artist to speak publicly about the violence affecting his community. “This is about the families, and no one else,” MBNel said in his first public comments since the shooting.

Haddish has participated in the Stockton event multiple times, consistently returning as Mrs. Claus to support the community. Her involvement helps draw attention to and secure resources for Lee’s annual initiative.