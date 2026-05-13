Tiffany Haddish Files Motion To Toss Georgia DUI Over Speedy Trial Violation

Tiffany Haddish is demanding her Georgia DUI case get tossed after four years of court delays that she says are costing her international work and serious money.

Tiffany Haddish is fighting back against a legal system that’s been dragging her through four years of courtroom limbo, and she’s had enough of the delays costing her real money and real opportunities.

The comedian filed a motion to dismiss her Georgia DUI case, arguing that the extended timeline violates her constitutional right to a speedy trial, and the impact on her career has been undeniable.

According to TMZ, she’s been ready to go to trial roughly 10 times while waiting for a judge to rule on motions argued back in May 2024.

The arrest happened in January 2022 when Peachtree City police found her asleep behind the wheel around 4 A.M. in Georgia.

Officers charged her with DUI and improper stopping on a roadway after believing she’d smoked marijuana, but what followed was a legal nightmare of postponements and unanswered rulings.

Her attorneys kept checking in with the court over two years, only to hear that officials were still “working on it,” which is code for nothing’s actually happening.

The delay has created serious problems for her international work, particularly with travel documents needed for opportunities in Australia, and she’s had to hire expensive third-party help just to navigate the bureaucratic mess.

Companies have become hesitant to book her because of the unresolved case hanging over her head, directly impacting her ability to earn.

The financial damage extends beyond lost gigs, and she’s making it clear that this isn’t just an inconvenience anymore.

Her legal team is pushing hard for dismissal on constitutional grounds, and the court’s failure to rule on key motions forms the basis of their argument.

Meanwhile, Haddish has been staying visible in entertainment circles, recently appearing at Netflix’s “The Roast of Kevin Hart.”

The motion to dismiss is now in the court’s hands, and her legal team is banking on the four-year delay being enough to force the case off the docket entirely.