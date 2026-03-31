Tiger Woods Arrested With Hydrocodone Pills In Pocket During DUI Bust

Tiger Woods was arrested after cops find hydrocodone pills in his pocket during a DUI bust following a rollover crash in Jupiter, Florida.

Tiger Woods is back in legal trouble after cops found hydrocodone pills in his pocket during a DUI arrest on Jupiter Island, Florida.

The 50-year-old golf legend’s Land Rover flipped on March 27 after he allegedly tried to swerve around a flatbed truck at high speed, clipping the vehicle and sending his SUV tumbling across the road.

Deputies who arrived at the scene noted Woods was sweating heavily, moving slowly, and his eyes were bloodshot with extremely dilated pupils, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ.

When officers searched Woods’ person, they discovered two white pills marked M367 in his left pants pocket, which were later identified as hydrocodone.

Woods told deputies he takes prescription medication to manage pain from multiple back surgeries, but the discovery of the pills combined with his physical condition raised immediate red flags.

A breath test showed zero alcohol in his system, yet his behavior and appearance suggested impairment from something else entirely.

The golfer claimed his cell phone and radio had distracted him before the crash, but investigators weren’t convinced that explained his condition at the scene.

This arrest marks the latest chapter in Woods’ troubling history with prescription drugs and driving incidents.

Back in 2009, he crashed his Cadillac Escalade into a neighbor’s tree outside his Florida home while under the influence of sleeping pills, an incident that exposed his infidelity scandal and nearly destroyed his marriage.

Then in 2017, cops found him asleep behind the wheel on a Jupiter road with the engine running, his system loaded with Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC.

He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and entered a diversion program, later checking into treatment for painkiller dependence.

Woods refused to submit to a urine test following Friday’s crash, a decision that could carry serious legal consequences under Florida’s new DUI laws.

The refusal itself is now a separate charge he’s facing alongside the DUI and property damage allegations.

Woods has been involved in four dangerous vehicular incidents since 2009, with prescription drug use playing a central role in at least two of them.

His 2021 high-speed crash in California resulted in serious leg injuries, but no drug involvement was suspected in that incident.

Yet the recurring theme of pills, impairment, and poor judgment behind the wheel suggests a deeper issue that treatment programs haven’t fully resolved.

Woods’ legal team is already preparing a defense strategy, but the physical evidence and law enforcement witness statements paint a damaging picture.