Timbaland Says New Single With Justin Timberlake And Nelly Furtado Is On The Way

Timbaland announced on Instagram the release date of a new single in collaboration with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado, marking their first joint work since their 2007.

After teasing a collaboration with the two artists on social media last month, Timbaland finally took to Instagram to share that the trio’s new single will drop on September 1.

“THE TIME HAS COME,” the rapper/record producer wrote in a promotional video featuring clips of himself recording and performing with Nelly, 44, and Justin 42, throughout the last two decades.

“WE BACK,” The 51-year-old captioned the video. “DA KING HAS RETURN !!!! 09/1/23”

The “Apologize” artist then took to Instagram to share a clip of him on Facetime with Nelly, where he played a snippet of the new track.

The song was first teased back in July when the “Promiscuous” hitmaker shared a screenshot of a Facetime call that she made to Timbaland and Justin, who were in the studio together, to her Instagram Stories. Timbaland reposted the photo to his Instagram account and captioned it, “Da dream team.”

The trio last worked together on Timbaland’s 2007 smash hit “Give It to Me,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Grammy Award nomination.

Timbaland has since produced many of Justin’s records, and both artists featured in his 2009 album Shock Value II.