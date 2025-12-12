Timothée Chalamet Refuses To Deny He’s The Masked Rapper EsDeeKid

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Timothée Chalamet kept the mystery alive when asked if he’s rapper EsDeeKid, offering no denial.

Timothée Chalamet stirred the pot of internet speculation again after sidestepping questions about whether he’s the masked rapper known as EsDeeKid during a radio interview in London.

While promoting his latest film, Marty Supreme, Chalamet was asked directly by Heart FM hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden if he was secretly behind the viral rapper persona.

His answer?

“I’ve got no comment on that.” He followed up with a teasing, “I got two words on that,” before adding, “all will be revealed in due time.”

The cryptic exchange has only added fuel to a theory that’s been bouncing around TikTok and Reddit for months. EsDeeKid, a balaclava-wearing rapper with a Liverpudlian accent, gained traction after his track “LV Sandals” exploded online.

Despite the accent, some listeners have pointed out physical similarities between the anonymous artist and Chalamet, especially their eyes. Others have latched onto the coincidence that both names contain a double “e.”

Adding to the intrigue, Chalamet has never hidden his connection to Hip-Hop.

As a kid, he performed under the name “Lil Timmy Tim.” When Holden mistakenly referred to that persona as “Little Timmy,” Chalamet laughed and said, “doesn’t have the same ring to it.”

EsDeeKid released an album titled Rebel earlier this year and is scheduled to tour Australia and North America in 2026. So far, the rapper has not addressed the rumors linking him to Chalamet.

Meanwhile, Chalamet continues to expand his musical footprint. In November, the 29-year-old earned a Grammy nomination for his vocals on the soundtrack for A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic in which he stars.