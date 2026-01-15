Trevor Noah Says Goodbye To Grammys After Record-Breaking Six-Year Streak

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for the sixth and final time on February 1, ending his record-breaking consecutive hosting streak.

Trevor Noah will step away from the Grammy Awards stage after hosting the ceremony for the sixth consecutive year, marking the end of what executive producer Ben Winston called a “generational run.”

The South African comedian will host the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026, but this performance will be his last in the role that has defined music’s biggest night for the past six years.

Winston announced Noah’s departure in a statement, expressing both excitement and sadness about the decision.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time,” Winston said. “He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and he brings such warmth to the evening.”

Noah’s hosting tenure began in 2021 and has coincided with some of the most memorable Grammy moments in recent history. He has showcased an uncanny ability to navigate complex cultural conversations while maintaining the show’s celebratory atmosphere.

The comedian joins a select group of entertainers who have hosted the Grammys multiple times. Andy Williams holds the record with seven hosting appearances, though his were not consecutive like Noah’s streak.

The comedian will also serve as an executive producer for the 2026 ceremony alongside Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins. This dual role expands Noah’s influence on the show’s creative direction and production decisions.

Beyond his hosting duties, Noah enters the 2026 Grammys as a nominee himself. He received his fourth Grammy nomination for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for his children’s book Into The Uncut Grass.

The Recording Academy has not yet announced performers for the February ceremony, but several major artists are expected to take the stage.

Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s nominations with nine nods, including Album of the Year for GNX and Record of the Year for “luther” featuring SZA.

Other leading nominees include Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.

Noah’s final Grammy hosting performance will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the ceremony broadcasting live on CBS starting at 8 P.M. ET.