Trippie Redd lashed out at Kanye West for claiming he created rage music and accused him of misusing his platform to undermine Black artists.

During a recent stream, West claimed, “I invented rage, bro. ‘Blood on the Leaves.’… I invented this whole rage s###.”

He added, “Trav [Travis Scott] worked on Yeezus; he was one of the main producers. Yeezus is that energy. And ‘N##### in Paris.’ ‘N##### in Paris’ is the first time n##### is moshing. We got Black people moshing. That was just some White boy s###.”

Kanye invented "Rage Music" when he made the song 'Blood On The Leaves' pic.twitter.com/YGHt7cVLJg — JP (@ClipFarmHQ) April 26, 2025

The remarks quickly reached Trippie Redd, who responded with a pointed rebuttal, crediting himself and a few late and current rap peers as the true architects of the genre’s aggressive sound.

Alongside himself, Trippie named XXXTentacion, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert.

“The inventors of the rage sound is me, X, Carti and Uzi,” Trippie declared. “We paved the way, we popularized it. I’m not gonna let you old-ass n##### say you invented something that you ain’t invent. N##### need take they pills, man.”

He didn’t stop there. In a continued rant, Trippie questioned West’s motives and authenticity regarding supporting the Black community.

“These n##### be psychotic, like out of they f#####’ mind,” he continued. “Your old ass ain’t invent s###. That’s exactly why I ain’t pull up on his old ass. ‘Cause he always just wanna put a n#### beneath him and s###. You ain’t really for the Black people. You ain’t really for your people, n####.”

Trippie concluded, “You be using n#####, and you lost right now.”