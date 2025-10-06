Donald Trump Reveals Diddy Has Already Asked For Pardon Following Federal Sentencing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The embattled mogul is seeking a presidential pardon after being sentenced to 50 months in prison for federal sex trafficking charges.

Diddy became the subject of unexpected political chatter this week when Donald Trump revealed the rap mogul personally asked him for a pardon following his recent conviction on federal sex trafficking charges.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (October 6), Trump was asked whether he would consider pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Trump replied, “I’d have to take a look at it,” before pivoting to a broader discussion about pardon requests.

“I have had a lot of people ask me for pardons,” Trump said. “I call him Puff Daddy, he has asked me for a pardon.”

The revelation came just days after Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison. On Friday (October 3), a judge handed down the sentence after Combs was found guilty of two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

According to court documents and testimony, the case centered on what prosecutors described as Diddy’s orchestration of multi-day sex parties, known in his inner circle as “freak offs.” These events allegedly involved women and male escorts whom Combs paid, directed and often filmed during the encounters.

Prosecutors argued that Diddy used his wealth and influence to manipulate participants, many of whom were reportedly in vulnerable positions. The Department of Justice said the evidence included video recordings, financial transactions and testimony from multiple witnesses who described a pattern of coercion and exploitation.

The trial, which lasted three weeks in federal court, featured graphic details and drew significant media attention. Diddy’s defense team claimed the encounters were consensual and denied any criminal wrongdoing. However, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on both counts.

During sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian said the case was “not about consensual adult behavior” but about “systematic abuse of power and violation of federal law.” He added that Diddy celebrity status “does not place him above accountability.”

The 55-year-old music mogul, entrepreneur and Bad Boy Records founder has not publicly commented on the sentencing or the pardon request. His legal team is expected to file an appeal in the coming weeks.

Trump’s comments add a political twist to an already high-profile legal case. While he did not indicate whether he would grant Combs a pardon if reelected, the former president’s remarks have reignited debate over the use of presidential clemency for celebrities and public figures.

Diddy began serving his sentence immediately following the October 3 hearing.