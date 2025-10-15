Tyler, The Creator Shuts Down Relationship Gossip With Brutal Clapback

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tyler, The Creator clapped back after a video sparked rumors about his personal life, clarifying the situation and calling out the narrative.

Tyler, The Creator shut down speculation about his personal life on Tuesday after a post circulated online, implying the rapper was seen with a new romantic partner in New York City.

The footage showed Tyler walking through Manhattan alongside a man later identified as “Koopz.”

The pair were followed and filmed by an individual without their consent, prompting Tyler’s security to step in. Tyler, visibly annoyed, addressed the situation directly in the clip.

“I will pay for your lawsuit, bro,” Tyler said. “I’m loaded, I’m with all that.”

Tyler, the Creator confronts fan for following him in New York City pic.twitter.com/q6EQidQkSX — STAYGROUNDEAD TV (@staygroundeadtv) October 13, 2025

Akademiks reposted the video on Twitter with the caption: “Tyler the creator reportedly seen out with his new partner.”

That post didn’t sit well with Tyler, who fired back in a blunt message.

“B#### ass, 1. thats koopz aint no partner or nothing,” he wrote. “How did ur brain choose to make that up? 2. weird caption for engagement 3. ‘tyler leaving party for the screening of new movie hes apart of’ or ‘waste of space man follows tyler, words exchanged’, seems like it fits better.”

The Grammy winner has long been vocal about his desire for privacy, especially when it comes to his relationships.

The confrontation came just weeks after Tyler wrapped his Chromakopia World Tour, which ended in the Philippines.

During his final set, Tyler hinted at stepping away from the road for the foreseeable future.

“I’m excited to go home and think about if I’ll ever really tour again,” he told the crowd. “I can’t lie to y’all, I’m at that part of my life where, man, I’ve done enough. Let me go take a very, very, very long break.”