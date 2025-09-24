Tyler, The Creator Taking Very Long Break

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyler The Creator hinted at stepping away from touring during his final “Chromakopia” show in Manila leaving fans wondering what’s next after a whirlwind year.

Tyler, The Creator closed out his Chromakopia World Tour in Manila with a heartfelt message that left the crowd wondering if they were witnessing his final tour—at least for now.

“I’m excited to go home and think about if I’ll ever really tour again. I can’t lie to y’all, I’m at that part of my life where, man, I’ve done enough,” he told the audience in Quezon City. “Let me go take a very, very, very long break. Y’all treated me very well, y’all treated Paris, Texas very well. So, thank y’all.”

The Grammy-winning rapper has spent the last seven months traveling across continents, performing tracks from Chromakopia.

He kicked off the tour in February, bringing his signature energy and visuals to stages around the world.

Despite his plans to take a breather, the Call Me If You Get Lost artist isn’t stepping away from the spotlight just yet. He’s set to headline and host his annual Camp Flog Gnaw carnival at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium the weekend of November 15.

The event has become a staple in the Hip-Hop and alternative music scenes, drawing massive crowds and surprise guests each year.

And while Tyler might be hitting pause on traditional touring, he’s not entirely off the map.

In March, he’ll head to South America for shows in Argentina, Brazil and Chile. He’s also locked in performances in Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Costa Rica in 2026.

Whether or not he returns to the road full-time remains to be seen, but for now, Tyler’s focus appears to be shifting inward after a whirlwind year of music and movement.