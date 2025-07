Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyler, The Creator closed out his U.S. tour with a No. 1 album, a Platinum plaque and a heartfelt message to everyone who made it possible.

Tyler, The Creator capped off a whirlwind week with a No. 1 album and a Platinum plaque as he wrapped the North American leg of his Chromakopia World Tour in Newark on Monday (July 28).

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Wednesday morning (July 30) to post a carousel of snapshots from the road and reflect on a string of career highs.

In a caption that doubled as a thank-you note and a victory lap, he wrote, “77 SHOWS, B#### IM WHOOPED. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO CAME TO ONE OF THE SHOWS. WHAT A BEAUTIFUL TIME.”

Tyler revealed, “I GOT SURPRISED WITH PLAQUES FOR CHROMAKOPIA LAST WEEK AT THE SAME TIME I RELEASED DONT TAP THE GLASS. THIS WEEK, ON THE LAST NIGHT FOR THE U.S RUN, GLASS WENT NUMBER 1. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO LENDED AN EAR TO EITHER PROJECT.”

Tyler also gave props to collaborators Paris Texas and Lil Yachty, along with his behind-the-scenes crew.

“IM TIRED AS HELL,” he closed, alongside a photo snapped straight from the stage.

Tyler, the Creator’s latest album, Don’t Tap the Glass, dropped without warning on Monday (July 21) and still managed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 197,000 equivalent units sold in just four days, according to Luminate. The off-cycle release didn’t slow momentum, and Tyler acknowledged the moment in an Instagram Story earlier this week.

“Thank you to everyone who chose to give this a listen,” he wrote. “Announcing it just two days prior and reaching number one in such a brief period means a lot. Thank you. Spread the word!”

Meanwhile, Chromakopia, his eighth studio album, officially went Platinum in mid-July, marking over 1 million units sold in the U.S.

The project, which dropped on October 28, 2024, opened at No. 1 with nearly 300,000 album-equivalent units and has become his fastest album to reach Platinum status.

The Chromakopia World Tour kicked off on February 4 and spans 64 dates across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia. While the U.S. leg is now complete, Tyler will continue performing at festivals before heading to Australia in mid-August.