U.S. Attorney Pirro Celebrates Rapper Taliban Glizzy’s 18-Year Bid – “He Won’t Need Luxury Watch In Prison”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro praised federal agencies for taking down Taliban Glizzy’s $3.2 million jewelry robbery crew in a public statement.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro hopped on YouTube to celebrate a law enforcement victory that put Washington D.C. rapper Taliban Glizzy behind bars for nearly two decades.

Taliban Glizzy, an affiliate of rapper Shy Glizzy, received an 18-year federal prison sentence for orchestrating a multi-state jewelry robbery operation that netted his crew more than $3.2 million.

Pirro announced the sentencing in a YouTube video posted January 14, emphasizing the collaborative effort between federal agencies that brought down Taliban Glizzy’s criminal enterprise.

The U.S. Attorney’s public announcement highlighted how Taliban Glizzy’s crew systematically targeted South Asian-owned jewelry stores across Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida between January 2022 and August 2023.

Taliban Glizzy pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery and firearm charges, accepting responsibility for three specific heists that authorities say demonstrate the crew’s calculated approach to their crimes.

The June 10, 2022, armed robbery of Virani Jewelers in Iselin, New Jersey, yielded $1.2 million in gold jewelry, while the October 25, 2022, hit on Paradise Jewelry in Paterson, New Jersey, brought in $1.93 million worth of merchandise.

Taliban Glizzy’s crew completed their spree with a December 6, 2022, robbery of Kishek Jewelers in Jacksonville, Florida, stealing $700,000 in jewelry before authorities began closing in on their operation.

Court documents reveal Taliban Glizzy’s crew operated with military-style precision, conducting advance research on their targets and using stolen vehicles or cars with fake license plates to avoid detection.

The crew would fence stolen jewelry in Miami or melt down gold into bars for cash sales, creating a sophisticated money laundering operation that spanned multiple states.

Pirro delivered a pointed message about Taliban Glizzy’s spending habits during the sentencing announcement, noting how the rapper used robbery proceeds to purchase luxury items.

“After one armed robbery of nearly $2 million, [Taliban Glizzy] spent proceeds to purchase a Rolex,” Pirro said. “He sure won’t need a luxury watch to measure the more than 18 years he’ll now spend in prison.”

The case represents a significant victory for the former TV judge, who was confirmed as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia in August 2025 after President Trump nominated her to replace the previous administration’s appointee.

Fifteen other members of Wright’s robbery crew face various charges in connection with the multi-state crime spree, with several already receiving federal prison sentences ranging from eight to 14 years.