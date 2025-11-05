UK Drill Rapper Tion Wayne Uses Rolls-Royce To Block Busy Road For Video, Police Respond

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tion Wayne found himself at the center of a police response after his music video production caused traffic to come to a standstill in one of England’s most scenic locations.

The London-based Hip-Hop artist temporarily shut down Winnats Pass in Derbyshire’s Peak District on October 19 while filming scenes for his upcoming single “Streets a Lie.”

The 31-year-old rapper positioned a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan as the centerpiece for his video shoot in the National Trust-managed location. According to the BBC, law enforcement officers responded to the scene and successfully cleared the roadway.

The Winnats Pass filming wrapped up without further incident once police intervention resolved the traffic disruption.

Wayne later acknowledged the incident on his TikTok platform, stating he “locked off Peak District till the Feds came.” The artist also quipped, “Winnats Pass Gave Us A Pass” in reference to the filming experience.

The Edmonton native has established himself as a prominent figure in UK drill and rap music since overcoming early career setbacks.

His collaboration, “Body,” with Russ Millions achieved historic significance as the first drill track to reach number one on the UK charts, maintaining that position for eight consecutive weeks in 2021. The song earned Wayne and Millions the MOBO Award for Song of the Year.

Wayne’s recent Peak District adventure generated significant online engagement, with one video from the trip accumulating over five million views within days of posting.

The rapper’s career trajectory includes notable achievements such as his BRIT Award nomination and platinum-selling success with “Body.” His partnership with Russ Millions on tracks like “Keisha & Becky” helped establish his mainstream recognition beyond the UK drill scene.

The incident occurred during what appears to be an active period for the artist, who has maintained relevance in the competitive UK Hip-Hop landscape through strategic collaborations and viral social media presence.

The controversy is similar to an event in the United States, when Philadelphia rapper Armani White blocked the I-75 Interstate in Kentucky to shoot a music video.

In Armani White’s case, he ended up being cuffed and hauled off to jail.



