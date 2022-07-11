URL Make Social Media History With N.O.M.E 12 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ultimate Rap League proved once again why they are the premier battle rap league with their Night Of Main Events this weekend.

Ultimate Rap League made an explosive return to Houston on Saturday (Jul. 9), making history with the twelfth installment of their marquee Night Of Main Events card.

Fans packed the Bayou Music Centre in Houston to see a card stacked with battle rap legends alongside some of the genre’s rising stars. NOMEXII was trending before the event even began with fans on Twitter debating their predictions for the night. They were also eager to see the return of Harlem’s K-Shine, a long-awaited grudge match, and to see some of the best of the Smack DVD era rappers take on the New Era.

The event began trending No.1 in the U.S. just thirty minutes into the show after host and URL co-founder Smack White announced NOME12 as the official URL hashtag. This marked the first time in history an extreme sporting organization trended on Twitter at No. 1 during the same night with two different hashtags. The event would continue to rank throughout the evening and occupied the top spot an hour later.

“This proves once and for all, that the URL brand is unmatched,” said Smack of the historic flex. “Not just in battle rap but in the extreme sporting space also. We are our own competition.”

Some of Houston’s Hip-Hop elite were also in attendance with stars like Trae the Truth, lil Flip and J Prince Jr in the house.

Image credit: Nicole Duncan-Smith

One of the most anticipated N.O.M.E. 12 clashes was the final of URL’s Ultimate Madness 5 tournament between one of the best pens in battle rap, JC, and the underdog from South Carolina, Swamp. Longtime battle rap enthusiast and former NFL player Gerald McCoy added an extra $20,000 to the prize money making a total of $120,000.

Ultimately, JC would go on to score the victory in a unanimous decision to collect the $120,000 prize as the winner of Ultimate Madness 5.

JC vs. Swamp – UM5 Final

Image credit: Nicole Duncan-Smith

BREAKING: JC wins against Swamp with a unanimous decision and Is now the Champion of UM5 and goes home with the $120K pic.twitter.com/N9u8dPbhZ6 — BATTLE RAP’S SHAM (@LTBRpodcast) July 10, 2022

West Coast legend Dizaster took to Twitter to give JC his flowers following his win. “Congrats to @ThekidJ_c for the well warranted milestone achievement in his career. To me jc has always been a talent Ive shown respect for ,from preserving the fundamentals, pushing the envelope of writing ,2 not conforming/compromising. it’s good to see a mc from our cloth win🏆”

Congrats to @ThekidJ_c for the well warranted milestone achievement in his career. To me jc has always been a talent Ive shown respect for ,from preserving the fundamentals, pushing the envelope of writing ,2 not conforming/compromising. it’s good to see a mc from our cloth win🏆 — DIZASTER 𓃵 GTX (@DIZASTERBANNED) July 10, 2022

However, Swamp was a worthy finalist, fighting throughout the tournament and on the night.

Swamp is having an excellent NOME debut and is showing up so far in the finals! 🔥 — BATTLE RAP’S SHAM (@LTBRpodcast) July 10, 2022

I know it sound weird but even if you had it 2-0 swamp going into the 3rd and let’s say you edged the 2nd to swamp….swamps slip up in that 3rd might make somebody lean towards jc’s 2nd and now you feeling jc 2-1 even tho you had swamp up 2-0 goin into 3rd 😂 this s### Crazy man — FR🥶ZENBERG (@RosenBergRaw610) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, rumor has it JC’s next bag will come from the much hyped matchup with Tsu Surf, one JC has wanted for years, or from an epic clash of the pens against the legend from Harlem, Loaded Lux, and end game battle for the elite writers.

Danny Myers vs. Nunn Nunn

Image credit: Nicole Duncan-Smith

The night began with California’s Danny Myers vs. North Carolina’s Nunn Nunn, a fire back and forth that was a rebuttal fest from the renowned freestylers.

And then Nunn Nunn rebuttal that again in the next round 🔥 🔥 @Its_NunnNunn https://t.co/VJlyx9b5IZ — Gabriel Madrid Montoya (@GabrielMadridM3) July 10, 2022

Danny bought near unmatched energy to the night as noted by Nunn Nunn. “Bruhh Danny jumped off stage ran through the whole front row then teleported back on stage mid round”

I got Danny with the W.



Both not their best.

I give it a 6.5 out of 10



Danny rapped, rhymed and rebuttaled better. They both had lines land. I edged Danny the 1st 2nd clear and edged him the 3rd. Think the 1st was the closest rd. Not mad at Nunn taking the 1st.#NOMEXII — A.WARD (@Iam_AWard) July 9, 2022

K-Shine vs. Real Sikh

Image credit: Nicole Duncan-Smith

K-Shine made a triumphant return with the culture giving him a clear win over New Jersey’s Real Sikh in the first of the Smack DVD Era vs New Era clashes. He gave a masterful performance all three rounds giving fans the feeling that the old Shine is here to stay.

This is the best Real Sikh has looked on stage IMO. He fighting through a great K-Shine performance. I got Shine 2-0 but I’m not MAD at Real Sikh #NOME12 — Tony Bro (@ToneQapo) July 9, 2022

When K Shine is in his bag Real Sikh gotta be careful pic.twitter.com/TNeQMaaIKJ — Threeletterman3 (@3LMthree) July 9, 2022

Real Sikh talks about the technical issues of the mic but also gives K Shine his flowers. #LTBRNEWS pic.twitter.com/gVuhAbKzsd — BATTLE RAP’S SHAM (@LTBRpodcast) July 10, 2022

Geechi Gotti vs. Hollow Da Don

Image credit: Nicole Duncan-Smith

The second Era vs. Era clash came from Houston’s Hollow Da Don vs. California’s Geechi Gotti and despite the fan vote, it proved to be a highly debatable one. While the Caffeine fan vote gave the win to Hollow, the second of the Smack DVD era rappers to win on the night, others gave it to Gotti.

Hollow Da Don wins the caffeine fan vote over Geechi Gotti. #NOME12



5458- Hollow Da Don

2640-Geechi Gotti pic.twitter.com/hZEu5empim — BATTLE RAP’S SHAM (@LTBRpodcast) July 9, 2022

I noticed Geechi has given us VINTAGE Geechi these last 2 battles (hollow & tru foe) real talk 3rds n every f##### bar in the 1st n 2nd..but it seems like ppl not taking to it like they used to..wonder why??..has his style been copied so much we dont appreciate the original ⁉️ — #TopPLUG #TRAP 😤😤 (@BattleRapTrap) July 10, 2022

Hollow really did great .. he’s been in a dirty slump .. hasn’t looked the same in a very long time.. through the ups and downs inside and out of battle rap you gotta be happy for dude for being so dope tonight — JIMZ (@just_Jimz) July 9, 2022

HOLLOW DA DON 30 — 🌏🌏 The Oracle/ ARISHEM🔱💨 (@piperboywilliam) July 9, 2022

Geechi 3rd round 🔥🔥🔥 — BATTLE RAP’S SHAM (@LTBRpodcast) July 9, 2022

Goodz vs. Eazy the Block Captain

Image credit: Nicole Duncan-Smith

Then, it was a case of “slick talk” vs. “the talk different” with Bronx’s Goodz da Animal vs. Philadelphia’s Eazy the Block Captain, two rappers from two different genres known for their distinct way of talking to their opponent.

Eazy The Block Captain wins the caffeine fan vote over Goodz. #NOME12



6914- Eazy

3257- Goodz pic.twitter.com/KyyHvTQtQ9 — BATTLE RAP’S SHAM (@LTBRpodcast) July 10, 2022

Minus us having to pick it apart and dissect the rounds to decide the winner, Eazy vs Goodz is a good ass battle & gave us the epic Philly vs New York feel. That’s what I enjoyed most about it. — JAWN WICK(BAD$) (@Bad_Money29) July 10, 2022

this run Eazy is on is nothing short of incredible. who gon stop him? — Bum (@BattleRapBum) July 10, 2022

Ima keep a bean Goodz fire as s### 😂😂😂 — FR🥶ZENBERG (@RosenBergRaw610) July 9, 2022

Eazy gone be the first person to clearly beat goodz in a while and i’m from the Bronx. — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) July 10, 2022

Tay Roc vs. T-Top

Image credit: Nicole Duncan-Smith

Maryland’s Tay Roc and North Carolina’s T-Top settled a grudge during the main event that was a decade in the making that many fans had going Roc’s way.

Tay Roc is really the GOAT fr been the face of the league in damn near every Era. GunTitles gotta be the greatest group assembled all time https://t.co/EJLqK0bKNj — ZToolie (@ItsJustZol) July 10, 2022

Tay Roc reflects on his 9th NOME appearance and is back to having fun with battle rap. #LTBRNEWS pic.twitter.com/GQi3dUed7t — BATTLE RAP’S SHAM (@LTBRpodcast) July 10, 2022

Roc got a perfect on T Top. It go like that sometimes. — Danny Myers (@metaphormessiah) July 10, 2022

The event went down live and for free on Caffeine TV, the Ultimate Rap League’s streaming partner, and the battles will soon be added to the URLtv app. Meanwhile, check out some of the recaps on Twitter below.

