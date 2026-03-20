Usher & Justin Bieber Allegedly Brawled At Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar Party

Justin Bieber and Usher’s simmering tension finally boils over at Beyoncé’s exclusive Oscars after-party, with sources claiming the confrontation was intense.

Justin Bieber and Usher collided at one of Hollywood’s most exclusive events Sunday night.

The tension between these two former allies turned heads at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s star-studded Oscars after-party.

According to TMZ, the R&B legend approached the pop star with what witnesses describe as serious intensity, and things escalated into a full-blown fist fight.

The exchange was heated enough that people in the room noticed, though according to TMZ, Bieber’s camp insists there was no physical contact.

What makes this moment particularly loaded is the history between them.

Usher essentially launched Bieber’s career, taking him under his wing when the Canadian kid was still finding his footing in the industry.

They had a mentor-protégé relationship that seemed solid for years, but somewhere along the way, things shifted.

Bieber’s been quietly distancing himself from Usher, even unfollowing him on Instagram at one point. The last time they were actually spotted together was back in 2022 at Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho, so this reunion at Bey’s party was bound to be awkward.

Nobody’s saying exactly what triggered the confrontation, but insiders suggest Bieber’s been carrying some resentment toward his former mentor.

With a guest list that included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Michael B. Jordan, and basically every A-lister in Hollywood, there were plenty of witnesses to whatever went down between these two.