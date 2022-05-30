Watch Murda Mook, T Rex, DNA, Goodz & Unkle Ra’s Classic Battle Rap Cypher 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Unkle Ra selected a dream team of battle rap’s dopest lyricists and brought them together for a classic cypher.

What do you get if you combine a fire beat, some of the nicest spitters in battle rap, and a man on a mission?

Well, if that man on a mission is Unkle Ra, you get a classic battle rap cypher featuring Murda Mook, T Rex, DNA, and Goodz.

I’ve been doing this battle rap forever man,” Unke Ra said as he assembled the battle rap legends for the cypher. “But I just wanted to do a record, and I wanted all of y’all on the record because I respect each and every one of you.” They all agreed, but on one condition: Unk had to kick off the cypher with a quick 16 himself. Check it out below.

15 MOFE Classic Battle Rap Cypher

Smack’s “newest gunner” Ultimate Rap League rising star and Bel Air actor Eazy Tha Block Captain was impressed. He reshared the cypher on Twitter, writing “this was fire,” giving his peers their flowers.

15MOFE SUPER CYPHER UNKLE RA FT DNA GOODZ MURDA MOOK & T REX https://t.co/LIGNtzhbov via @YouTube this was fire — Eazy The Block Captain #Himothy (@Eazyblockcapt) May 26, 2022

While the cypher included some of battle rap’s best-ever spitters, it was 15MOFERADIO’s Unkle Ra who stole the show. A clip of Unk’s verse went viral on Twitter among the battle rap community, with fans surprised the media personality had bars like that. Take in the clip of Unkle Ra and check out what some in the battle rap community had to say about his OG bars.

Battle Rap’s female Champion of the Year, Coffee Brown, was stunned. “Hold up,” she wrote, tagging Unkle Ra. “Come speak with me lol when tf yu start rapping like that 🗣🗣🗣🫠🫠🔥🔥🔥,” she asked.

Hold up @15MofeRadio come speak with me lol when tf yu start rapping like that 🗣🗣🗣🫠🫠🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ZOXtsku1jg — Muva HERessa 🙏🏿✨ (@yuLoveCoffee) May 26, 2022

Washington native and URL app favorite Jey the Nite Wing was only here for Unk. “🔥🔥🔥🔥 most fire thing about this clip is they cut it at the perfect time,” he joked.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 most fire thing about this clip is they cut it at the perfect time.



Gniiite https://t.co/gksaiyyPWa — TheMadOne (@JeyTheNitewing) May 27, 2022

DMV-based league owner Kelz also shared high praise for the battle rap media stalwart. “Unkle Ra so damn cool man I love him 😂 I wanna be like him when I grow up.”

Unkle Ra so damn cool man I love him 😂 I wanna be like him when I grow up https://t.co/5pkUfUo9lJ — Demon With A Pretty Face😈 (@____Kelz____) May 27, 2022