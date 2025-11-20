Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” Hits $1 Billion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour hit $1 billion in revenue and broke multiple attendance records for a male tour.

The Weeknd just made concert history as his After Hours Til Dawn Tour crossed the $1 billion threshold, becoming the highest-grossing tour by a male solo performer ever.

With more than 7.5 million tickets sold across 153 shows, the global trek has now reached a financial milestone few artists have ever touched.

The tour, which began in 2022, has spanned North America, Latin America, Europe, the UK and Australia.

The latest announcement of new 2026 dates in Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the UK has only added to the momentum. Produced by Live Nation and backed by Nespresso, the next leg begins April 20 in Mexico City at Estadio GNP Seguro.

The 2025 North American stadium run alone sold out over 40 shows, setting attendance and revenue records in major cities across the U.S. and Canada.

The Toronto native shattered records at Rogers Centre with six sold-out shows, the most ever by a male solo act on a single tour at the venue. It also marked the highest number of performances by any Canadian artist there.

In Los Angeles, The Weeknd set the bar at SoFi Stadium for most shows by a male solo act.

In Texas, he moved more tickets than any other artist this year. He also became the top-grossing Black male performer in the history of venues in cities such as New York, Seattle, Orlando, Montreal, and Houston.

The tour’s reach has gone beyond ticket sales. The XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen have received more than $8.5 million in donations from The Weeknd’s efforts so far.

Additional proceeds from the upcoming 2026 dates are expected to continue supporting the World Food Program through Global Citizen. The tour has also set R&B attendance records in Boston, Denver, Edmonton and Orlando, further solidifying his place in live music history.

Remaining tickets for the 2026 leg are available now. The next shows kick off on April 20, 2026, in Mexico City.