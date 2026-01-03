Will Smith Lawyer Fires Back At Sexual Harassment Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith’s lawyer calls violinist Brian King Joseph’s sexual harassment lawsuit “false, baseless, and reckless” in a strong denial.

Will Smith‘s legal team isn’t backing down and they’re hitting back hard against some serious accusations leveled by a violinist suing the rapper/actor.

Brian King Joseph just accused Smith of sexual harassment and wrongful termination. The violinist, who competed on America’s Got Talent back in 2018, says he worked on Smith’s Based on a True Story: 2025 tour.

Joseph claims something weird happened in his Las Vegas hotel room in March 2025. He says he found a handwritten note that read “Brian, I’ll be back…just us.” The note was signed “Stone F,” according to the lawsuit.

The violinist also says he found some personal items in his room. He reported everything to the hotel staff and the police. Then he told Smith’s management team about it.

Joseph claims he got fired three days later. Tour officials said they were “moving in a different direction.” Joseph thinks that’s retaliation for speaking up.

But Will Smith‘s attorney isn’t having it.

Allen B. Grodsky spoke up for his client. He told PEOPLE magazine the claims are “false, baseless, and reckless.” Joseph is asking for money damages from Smith and Treyball Studios Management, Inc.

The violinist claims he suffered “severe emotional distress, economic loss, reputational harm,” and “PTSD and other mental illness” from what happened.