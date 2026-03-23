Wu-Tang Isn’t Done Yet – Forever Tour Extends With 26 New Shows This Summer

Wu-Tang Clan extends their farewell tour with 26 new North American dates this summer, proving “final” is relative.

RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan are back on the road this summer with another round of North American dates for their “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber” tour, proving that “final” might mean something different when you’re one of Hip-Hop’s most legendary collectives.

The group announced 26 additional shows across the U.S. and Canada starting August 27 at Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, New York, with the trek wrapping October 4 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will join as special guests for most of the run, bringing two of the most influential crews in Hip-Hop history together on one stage.

Here’s the thing about calling something your final tour when you’re Wu-Tang Clan: the demand never stops.

These dates are happening “due to popular demand,” which is basically code for “y’all kept asking so we’re coming back.”

The group originally announced this farewell tour back in February 2025, kicked things off in June of that year, and now they’re extending the victory lap across North America for the summer of 2026.

The Wu-Tang legacy isn’t something you can just wrap up in one tour cycle.

Since dropping Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in 1993, the collective has maintained an iron grip on Hip-Hop culture through their solo careers, their group projects, and their refusal to play by industry rules.

The group’s influence on Hip-Hop culture remains unmatched, with each member building an empire while staying connected to the Wu brand.

Their live shows have become celebrations of that entire ecosystem, pulling from deep cuts and classics alike.

Tickets go on presale Tuesday, March 24 with general onsale starting Friday, March 27, at 10 A.M.