Ye Owes $176K In Sample Dispute & It’s Actually A Win

Ye faces a six-figure bill after losing a copyright trial over an uncleared sample used in his Grammy-winning track Hurricane.

Ye walked out of federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, facing a six-figure bill after a jury decided he owed money to four musicians whose instrumental track he sampled without permission.

The verdict came down hard and fast, with eight jurors unanimously ruling that the artist and his companies must pay out nearly half a million dollars combined for using “MSD PT2” in an early version of his Grammy-winning track “Hurricane.”

The damage awards break down as follows: Ye personally owes $176,153; his company, Yeezy LLC, is on the hook for the same amount; and his retail operations, Yeezy Supply and Mascotte Holdings, face additional penalties of $41,625 and $44,627, respectively.

What started as a $30 million demand from Artists Revenue Advocates, the organization representing the four producers, ended up being a fraction of that ask.

Ye’s legal team immediately spun the outcome as a win, claiming the verdict proved the case was nothing more than a failed attempt to shake down the artist.

The core issue centered on what happened at Ye’s July 2021 listening event in Atlanta, where he performed the track for 40,000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Khalil Abdul-Rahman, Sam Barsh, Dan Seeff, and Josh Mease created the one-minute instrumental “MSD PT2” back in 2018, and it eventually made its way to Ye’s team.

He incorporated the sample into what he initially called “80 Degrees,” later retitled “Hurricane,” and debuted it at that massive listening party. The four musicians celebrated when they first saw the video online, posting jubilant reactions on Instagram.

What happened next became the crux of the trial.

Ye admitted under oath that he knowingly removed the sample from “Hurricane” after the listening event because he lacked proper clearance to use it.

The final version that appeared on his Donda album used recreated instrumental elements instead of the original sample.

The musicians had spent three years trying to collect payment before eventually handing their rights over to Artists Revenue Advocates so the organization could pursue legal action and seek justice on their behalf.

Ye’s defense argued the whole thing was a money grab, suggesting the musicians had been “begging a megastar” to use their work and then turned around and sued when they didn’t get what they wanted.

His lawyer claimed Ye had been generous by crediting them as songwriters even after removing the sample.

This marks another chapter in Ye’s ongoing legal battles over sampling and copyright issues. The artist has faced more than a dozen copyright infringement lawsuits in recent years, making this verdict part of a larger pattern.

Artists Revenue Advocates indicated they plan to appeal the judge’s earlier dismissal of claims involving the final version of “Hurricane,” suggesting this fight isn’t over yet.