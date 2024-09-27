Young Dolph Murder: One Killer Convicted But What Happens To His Co-Defendants?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Justin Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for his role in Young Dolph’s 2021 murder. Johnson’s alleged accomplices await their fate.

Court dates were scheduled for two of Young Dolph’s alleged killers after gunman Justin Johnson was convicted of murder on Thursday (September 26).

Alleged mastermind Hernandez Govan’s hearing was scheduled for October 9. Cornelius Smith, who confessed to his role in the murder during Johnson’s trial, is scheduled to return to court on November 15.

Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and being felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Jennifer Mitchell sentenced him to life in prison. Johnson’s attorney plans to file an appeal.

“[The] verdict brings relief and restores my confidence in the justice system,” Young Dolph’s fiancée Mia Jaye said. “On behalf of my children, family and myself, I would like to thank law enforcement, the prosecution and everyone involved for their diligent work in presenting the facts that led to this conviction … This is just the beginning of our journey toward achieving full justice.”

Smith testified against fellow gunman Johnson on Monday (September 23). No plea deal was announced, but prosecutors said Smith was going to prison for Young Dolph’s murder.

Govan was expected to testify in Johnson’s trial but never did. Govan could still face trial. Shelby County Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman insisted Govan would be punished for his involvement in Young Dolph’s death.

Johnson’s trial revealed the plot to kill Young Dolph was orchestrated by Yo Gotti’s late brother Anthony “Big Jook” Mims. Govan recruited Johnson and Smith to shoot Young Dolph after Big Jook put a $100,000 hit on the rapper.

“We knew they had a hit on Dolph’s head or whatever,” Smith testified. “Big Jook had a hit on Dolph’s head or whatnot. [Govan] had told me about it.”

Johnson and Smith fatally shot Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery in November 2021. Big Jook was shot and killed in January 2024. No arrests have been made in the Big Jook case.