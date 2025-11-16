Young Thug Seeks Spiritual Counsel From Rabbi Pinto Following Jail Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in Manhattan to seek spiritual guidance after finalizing a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug sought clarity and counsel in Manhattan, where the Atlanta rapper met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto following his release from custody tied to the YSL RICO case.

The Hip-Hop artist visited Rabbi Pinto’s private residence just weeks after being engulfed in drama, claiming he snitched and cooperated in the YSL saga that ended with Young Thug taking a plea deal to secure his freedom in the high-profile racketeering case.

The session focused on the rapper’s personal struggles and his hopes for a stable return to music while navigating strict probation terms.

Photos and videos of the meeting were shared on Rabbi Pinto’s official social media, showing the two in conversation. The rabbi’s post described the encounter as a moment of “guidance to the international rapper.”

Young Thug’s legal resolution included a 40-year sentence, with the first five years credited as time served, followed by 15 years of probation, with a potential 20-year sentence if his probation is violated.

The agreement also came with tight restrictions.

He is barred from entering the Atlanta metro area for the next decade, unless for court or family emergencies and must avoid any contact with co-defendants or known gang affiliates.

The plea deal also mandates community service and educational outreach on gang prevention. These terms were part of what allowed the Grammy-winning performer to avoid a much longer prison stint.

The YSL RICO case, which accused Young Thug’s YSL Records of functioning as a criminal enterprise, has seen multiple co-defendants accept plea deals, including Gunna, who was accused of ratting out his co-defendants.

Young Thug’s visit to Rabbi Pinto mirrors a similar move by Kanye West, who also sought the rabbi’s guidance during a public low point.

“I was dealing with some various issues, bipolar, also, so it would take the ideas I had and had them, take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me and myself,” West explained to Rabbi Pinto. “Some people aren’t that knowledgeable about what causes it and the way you act when you have the disease.”

The rabbi has become a sought-after spiritual advisor for celebrities, particularly those in the entertainment industry who are navigating personal or professional upheaval.