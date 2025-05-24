Young Thug Dragged To Hell Across The Internet Over Kid Cudi Slander

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug faced intense online criticism after calling Kid Cudi a “rat” on Instagram following Cudi’s testimony in the federal case against Diddy.

Young Thug ignited a digital firestorm after labeling Kid Cudi a “rat” on Instagram, a jab that has since been deleted but continues to circulate widely across social media.

“Dam cudi a rat lol,” Thug wrote in a now-removed post, triggering a wave of backlash from users who didn’t hold back.

weirdo young thug https://t.co/7NloADM1fC — Aaron The Plumber (@DKSJ_0) May 23, 2025

One person replied, “Young Thug is a goofy…switching up on Gunna and now calls Cudi a rat.”

Another added, “Young thug needs to get into a car accident and leave this earth forever. We don’t need him here!” A third user chimed in, “All this means is that young thug was at Diddy’s freak-offs.”

The insult came after Cudi testified in a federal courtroom about a 2012 incident in which his Porsche was set ablaze with a Molotov cocktail.

The alleged arson followed a dispute with Diddy, who was reportedly enraged over Cudi’s past relationship with Cassie Ventura.

“She told me my car was on fire. I immediately went to my house,” Cudi said in court. “The top of my Porsche was cut open and that’s where they inserted the Molotov cocktail.”

Cudi also testified that Diddy broke into his home in 2011 and later confronted him about Cassie. The testimony was part of a broader federal case against Combs, who faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Thug’s swipe at Cudi comes amid his own legal saga. The rapper recently accepted a plea in the sweeping YSL RICO case.

His deal included a 40-year sentence, with five years commuted to time served and 15 years of probation. He must also complete 100 hours of community service annually and is banned from metro Atlanta for a decade.

Since then, Thug has taken aim at Gunna, who accepted an Alford plea and admitted YSL was a gang.

After Gunna recently posted a gym selfie showing his YSL tattoo had been removed, Thug commented, “I mean… he said it must end lol.”

Thug’s recent posts have only intensified criticism, with many questioning his credibility for calling others out after taking a plea himself.

Young Thug was wearing dresses calling it art… I know he had a ball in jail… — Stick Up Kid  (@SheWolfOnWallSt) May 23, 2025

Young thug a dummy — ✮ (@jaellenotfound) May 23, 2025

How Is He A Rat He Was subpoenaed too be there or go too jail like thug use dat young brain of yours — 🔪𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐀𝐍💋 (@yungasiannnn) May 23, 2025

Young thug is talentless — Matthewthenerd (@matthewthenerd) May 23, 2025

Could it be that Young thug is a freak off frequent flyer… — Mike Hutchison (@doombug14317) May 23, 2025